A scathing review of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal shows how the government has created the circumstances that have allowed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to remain in Australia.

Attorney-General Christian Porter (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With increasing media and political attention on the government's dramatic border security failure over airport arrivals, Attorney-General Christian Porter has been forced to reveal a report savaging its handling of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), which has led directly to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants working in Australia.

In the wake of Crikey INQ's series on the systematic abuse of the onshore humanitarian visa system by the horticulture industry and labour hire firms, and questions from the opposition yesterday about the massive blowout in bridging visa cases before the courts, the government yesterday released a statutory review by former High Court justice Ian Callinan into the government's 2015 amalgamation of the AAT with the Migration Review Tribunal, the Refugee Review Tribunal and the Social Security Appeal Tribunal, just days ahead of the legislated deadline for tabling. The government has sat on the report for seven months, and no response to its long list of recommendations is in sight.