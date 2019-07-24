Good morning, early birds. Boris Johnson has been confirmed as the UK's next prime minister, and Australian police agencies have been accused of conducting illegal metadata searches. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

‘BRITAIN’S TRUMP’

Boris Johnson will be sworn in as the UK’s next prime minister tomorrow, after defeating rival Jeremy Hunt to succeed Theresa May in the Conservative Party leadership vote.

The controversial former foreign secretary and London mayor (or as Donald Trump calls him, “Britain’s Trump”) was elected party leader with 92,153 votes to Hunt’s 46,656, following a postal ballot of 160,000 party members. Johnson said it was an “extraordinary honour and privilege” to be chosen, promising to bring peace to his warring Conservatives and defeat Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.

The EU has greeted the hardline-Brexiteer’s victory by rejecting his Brexit plans, The Guardian reports, with newly appointed European commission president Ursula von der Leyen saying both sides had a duty to deliver a deal. Rebel Conservatives are also warning Johnson he will not survive long unless he drops his no-deal agenda.

ILLEGAL POLICE SEARCHES

Australian police have conducted illegal metadata searches and obtained invalid warrants targeting journalists, The Guardian reports.

A Commonwealth Ombudsman report for the period of July 2016 to June 2017 revealed two instances where WA police applied for a journalist information warrant from a person not authorised to provide it, while the ACT police had accessed data without proper authorisation 116 times. 2015’s metadata retention laws, which are currently under review, allow law enforcement agencies to access telecommunications data when investigating certain offences.

Labor has questioned why the report, dated November 2018, was only now being tabled.

NO START

A major recommendation to raise Newstart was “erased” from a parliamentary report at the direction of the government just before the federal election, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age report.

Former social services minister Paul Fletcher reportedly intervened to erase a recommendation to lift the Newstart allowance contained in the report, following an inquiry looking into the causes of long-term welfare. The draft report was agreed to by MPs from the Coalition, Labor and the crossbench, but sources say Fletcher demanded to review the recommendations before they were publicly released. He subsequently told committee chair Russell Broadbent that the final report could not contain the specific Newstart recommendation.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm .

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You might try and get some easy press on this, but the reality is we have a growing number of international students, of tourists coming to our country and that is a great thing. Linda Reynolds

The Defence Minister, who represents Peter Dutton in the Senate, claims the large blowout in bridging visas and airplane arrivals is a byproduct of international students and tourists.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Super shake-up: Liberal MP Craig Kelly wants family home included in pension asset test

Plagarism complaint Liberal senator James Paterson’s IPA report breached integrity standards

Disability sector: Bill Shorten joins call for Coalition to stand down two royal commissioners

NBN Completion close as network build passes 10m premises mark

Essential poll: Morrison and Albanese’s approval ratings climb

BHP boss announces $US400m plan to combat ‘indisputable’ climate crisis

Cuba: Brain scans of US embassy staff may show abnormalities

MasterChef judges could sign massive deal with Netflix or Amazon Prime ($)

NSW Nationals carry the water can for share plan fail ($)

Our Chinese MP Gladys Liu wants ASIO help ($)

Russian-Chinese joint air patrol debuts in North Asia, irking neighbours

Liberal MP angry over cabinet reshuffle looks to defect to WA Nationals

‘You loser, I’m winning!’: Sun lashes Scott after Brit joins protest

First Victorian euthanasia patient granted access to lethal dose

Angus Taylor pursued by Labor over rising emissions and grassland meetings

ASIC wants LIC loophole reviewed

‘Sluggish and precarious’: IMF cuts global growth forecast

Hunt’s new plan to tackle health insurance premiums

Non-lawyers should be barred from AAT, former High Court judge says

THE COMMENTARIAT

There’s a strange logic to Josh Frydenberg’s stand on Newstart – Ross Gittins (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “So why the refusal? For the reasons we’ve discussed but also because, having given up tax revenue of $300 billion over 10 years, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg now insists he can’t afford a dole increase costing a whopping $39 billion over 10 years. Too much threat to his promised return to budget surplus. Strange logic. Should the economy’s slowdown not be reversed, unemployment – and the budgetary cost of the dole – will go a lot higher, and hopes of budget surpluses will evaporate, replaced by angry people accusing the government of economic incompetence.”

We saw how terribly children were treated in prisons and promised ‘never again’. Now there is just bitter disappointment – Sophie Trevitt (The Guardian): “The royal commission was clear about what was required to turn the Northern Territory’s trauma-exacerbating youth justice system into something that could offer rehabilitation and hope to young people. The prison blocks had to go, highly specialised staff were essential, culturally and linguistically appropriate programs should be implemented, the age of criminal responsibility had to be raised, and deliberate steps had to be taken to keep children out of the criminal justice system. The Northern Territory government is yet to come good on these promises, and overwhelmingly it is children from Alice Springs and its surrounds who are paying the price.”

Morrison is no Donald Trump or Boris Johnson ($) – Paul Kelly (The Australian): “In its cover story on the crisis of conservatism The Economist excoriated right-wing leaders — with Donald Trump as demon-in-chief — and cast Scott Morrison as one of those reactionaries who exploit grievance and betray the true essence of conservative values… Those familiar with the periodic bizarre views of The Economist about Australia may be unsurprised. What is missing in this report is the distinctive politics of each nation. The irony of Morrison’s inclusion as a wrecker of true conservatism is that far from being Trump’s political blood-brother, Morrison is the opposite.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

AMA president Tony Bartone will speaks at National Press Club, ripping into the government over the need for long-term health policy.

Darwin

The Northern Territory Library, Parliament House will host the 2019 Northern Territory Literary Awards, acknowledging works of outstanding literary merit and reward the achievements of Northern Territory writers.

Melbourne

The Committee for Economic Development of Australia will hold a breakfast meeting to mark the release of a report examining the effects of temporary migration on population growth, our labour market and the national economy.

The Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System holds public hearings focusing on the issue of prioritisation and funding of mental health services.

Hobart

RACT Insurance CEO Trent Sayers will release winter fire related insurance claims data, urging Tasmanians to be safe while heating their homes.

Syndey

NSW Police will join the Australian Hotels Association to launch the “Ask for Angela” venue safety campaign in Kings Cross, with women worried about their safety encouraged to head to the bar and ask for “Angela” to receive discreet assistance.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg, Mark Hughes, Paul Harragon and Anne Callaway will launch the NRL’s Beanie for Brain Cancer round.

Four patients will reunite with the ambulance officers who cared for them and helped save their lives as part of Thank a Paramedic Day.

Adelaide

SA Deputy Coroner Anthony Schapel will hand down his findings into the death of Juanita Lee McNamar-Cutler who was found hanged in the Adelaide women’s prison in 2014.

Sunshine Coast

Bindi Irwin will celebrate her 21st birthday at Australia Zoo, with the Irwins to perform a croc feeding demonstration following the cake cutting.

National