At Eton with Orwell.
At Oxford with Waugh.
He was nobody after
And nothing before.
-- Cyril Connolly (of himself)
Politician turned comedian Boris Johnson gaffes his way into power
By actually becoming an entertainer who happened to be an MP, Boris has been able to create a force-field in which he is not only rewarded for lying, but doubly so for being caught lying.
