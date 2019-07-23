With rampant exploitation regularly exposed in the hospitality industry, Crikey looks into what's allowing wage theft and worker exploitation to continue.

(Image: Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

We knew it would happen again, we just didn't know it would be so soon.

Days after the revelation of George Calombaris' MAdE Establishment stealing nearly $8 million from its staff, another celebrity chef, Neil Perry, is facing allegations of overwork and underpayment at his high-end restaurant, Rockpool. As Crikey noted last week, wage theft is rampant in the hospitality industry, whether it's fine-dining or your local sushi joint.