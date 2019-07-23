The Commonwealth ministerial standards are almost impossible to breach, can't be properly monitored, and are unenforceable anyway. Which makes them perfect.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Presumably the staff of Martin Parkinson, the head of Prime Minister and Cabinet, have a template for use when he is requested to investigate whether a former minister has breached ministerial standards.

The template likely involves describing how the former minister assured Parkinson that they understand the code of conduct and haven't breached it, and Parkinson concluding -- unfailingly -- "I have no reason to conclude *insert name here* has breached the statement of ministerial standards."