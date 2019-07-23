Australia's supermarket duopoly sit at the head of a production chain that holds labourers in slave-like conditions, putting them at risk of serious injury or death.

It’s out in the heat and the dust of Australia’s farms that this country’s broken visa system can best be viewed. That’s where the cheap, exploitable, often illegal labour is picking and packing the fruit and vegetables that end up on the shelves of Coles and Woolworths, where over 50% of Australians buy their fresh produce.

These two giant retailers have perfected the art of delivering consumers with produce at “low, low prices” -- and what’s not to like about low prices? Plenty, as far as some suppliers and farm workers are concerned.