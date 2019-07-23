MasterChef Australia always takes two nights to say farewell (AKA finding a winner -- tip: it ain’t George the cook). Last night’s part one pulled in 978,000 -- close enough to a million, but still needing more gelatin in the custard.
Have You Been Paying Attention (929,000 last night nationally) remains a far more credible TV program for all its FM radio breakfast crew feel. House Rules on Seven is heading to the final tonight and fewer people tuned in for the penultimate program (1.07 million nationally) than did on Sunday night (1.27 million). Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior (1.28 million) also dropped viewers from Sunday (1.41 million).
