While the government has demonised maritime asylum seekers, it has ignored illegal immigrants who fulfil every smear directed at refugees — and who provide a huge pool of cheap labour for employers.

(Image: Unsplash/Yolanda Sun)

The abuse of Australia's onshore humanitarian visa application system by employers poses a growing threat to the wages and employment prospects of Australians, as well as having national security implications -- and it's getting worse on the watch of a government that claims to be tough on border control.

With onshore humanitarian visa appeals cases in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal at nearly 60,000, and with 10,000 new cases a year, onshore bridging visas now represent a substantial addition to Australia's already large pool of temporary labor.