Good morning, early birds. Australia is establishing a Pacific training force with the goal of establishing greater regional presence, and tensions between the West and Iran continue to escalate after the mass arrest of alleged CIA agents. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape, visiting Canberra (Image: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

AUSTRALIA WOOS NEIGHBOURS

Australia is setting up an expeditionary Pacific training force ($) for key regional neighbours, including Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Vanuatu, in an attempt to cement its status as the “security partner of choice” for Pacific nations. The Australian reports that packages could include engineering, communications, surveillance, maritime security and medical training, with the ADF consulting each nation on their military training needs.

The Pacific Support Force is being established in Brisbane as part of the army’s 1st Division, according to a heavily redacted government defence brief obtained under freedom of information laws. It also reveals the ADF is “considering options for a dedicated vessel” to ­increase engagement with regional navies, as China lifts its presence in the region with a new deal with Cambodia.

POSTURING CONTINUES

Tensions continue to rise between Western nations and Iran as the Iranian government claims it has captured 17 CIA spies and the UK looks to form a maritime posse to fight Iranian “state piracy”.

An Iranian intelligence official announced that the government had arrested 17 Iranian nationals, allegedly recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear and military sites, with some of them already having been sentenced to death. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to address specifics of the arrests, adding that “the Iranian regime has a long history of lying”.

Britain, meanwhile, will create a European-led maritime protection mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a British-flagged vessel in the strait on Friday. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the initiative was not connected to the US’ push against Iran.

PYNE AND BISHOP

The Senate will hold an inquiry into the new careers of former Coalition ministers Christopher Pyne and Julie Bishop, after the government lost a vote on a motion brought by Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick.

Labor, the Greens and the whole crossbench voted with Patrick. The move comes after an investigation by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet found Pyne and Bishop hadn’t breached ministerial standards by taking up the new jobs with industry groups EY and Palladium, respectively. Liberal MP Russell Broadbent said on Afternoon Briefing that he trusts that the former ministers will do the right thing and doesn’t believe there needs to be stricter standards.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

That thing he did the other day with the four congresswomen of colour. Hitler was doing that stuff. I’m not saying he’s going to go out and kill six million people. I’m saying the seeds of fascism are being sown. Alastair Campbell

The former adviser to Tony Blair compares Trump to Hitler on last night’s Q&A.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Peter Dutton sets up showdown over foreign fighters bill amid fears of overreach

Newstart: Liberal MPs break ranks to join Nationals group calling for welfare increase

FINA lectures Mack Horton for refusing to take dais with rival Sun Yang

Manus Island governor urges Australia to help resettle refugees urgently

Israel demolishes dozens of ‘illegal’ Palestinian homes

India successfully sends spacecraft to Moon’s dark side

Scott Morrison’s Future Drought Fund on the way from 2020

Triads linked to violent pro-China gangs as Hong Kong protests enter dangerous new phase

Tourism WA cans Calombaris ads after $7.8m wage scandal

Melbourne clubbers arrested in Bali drug trafficking raids

Gillard calls for end to ‘territorialism’ in mental health

Barilaro slams call for minimum price on alcohol

Third Sri Lankan boat in border breach near Christmas Island ($)

Commissioner clears way for Lawyer X documentary ($)

Victoria warned over states’ $230 billion debt binge

THE COMMENTARIAT

Horton shouldn’t have to shake the hand of a man he doesn’t respect – Peter FitzSimons (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “For there is a noble precedent in Australian sporting history when it comes to taking a stand on the winners’ podium. On a hot summer’s night in the 1968 Mexico Olympics after the 200m was run, the silver medallist from Australia, Peter Norman, wore a badge in support of the two black American athletes who stood with their fists raised in the famous black power salute, to protest the treatment of blacks in America. At the time, they were sent home in disgrace, and Norman was severely criticised. But successive generations of history have judged the two Americans and Norman himself ever more admirable as it became ever more obvious that they were right. History judged it be extremely admirable for individuals to use that valuable bit of real estate atop the podium and the momentary limelight that comes with it to make a stand for the greater good. And I’ll bet whatever happens right now, history will be equally kind to Horton.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s first priority: Blame everything on Labor – Paul Bongiorno (The New Daily): “Mr Morrison is spoiling for a fight even if he has to manufacture it by ignoring the unanimous views of the bipartisan but Liberal-dominated Parliamentary Joint Committee for Intelligence and Security. The question is how long will he be able to get away with blaming Labor for his failure to have an agenda that is any more than political wedges and stunts? The answer is for as long as Labor lets him do it and for as long as his authority holds over his two-seat majority government.”

Peter Greste: Without press freedom, all that remains is government propaganda ($) – Peter Greste (The Daily Telegraph): “Those who live in dictatorships understand something fundamental that seems to have been lost in our own debates around press freedom since the Australian Federal Police raided journalists from two news organisations back in June. Without it, all people are left with is government propaganda. Press freedom is not so much about protecting the rights of a handful of privileged journalists to stick their noses into the guts of government. It is about protecting the right of ordinary citizens to have a source of information about their government and the powerful that isn’t state-sanctioned puffery.”

