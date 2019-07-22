Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is pushing for laws barring foreign fighters from returning to Australia, and New Zealand reaffirms its offer to take refugees detained on Manus and Nauru. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

FOREIGN FIGHTER LAWS

Industry Minister Karen Andrews has called for legislation temporarily preventing Australian citizens with terrorist links from heading home from war zones ($), with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton planning to push the Counter Terrorism (Temporary Exclusion Orders) Bill 2019 through both houses of parliament this week.

It comes as The Sunday Telegraph reports that around 40 Australians who joined extremist military groups in Syria and Iraq are already back ($) — some of whom pose a “significant” security concern — while The Guardian reports that the Coalition has been accused of ignoring relevant recommendations from the Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security. Labor and crossbenchers have indicated that they support the bill in principle, but say they have serious concerns about aspects of it, with the Senate expected to debate amendments.

RESETTLEMENT OFFER

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government remains willing to accept 150 refugees with approved refugee status from Manus Island and Nauru, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age report. “We’ve consistently made it. The Australian government knows that it’s there,” she said.

The offer, which was first made in 2013, was accepted by the Gillard government, but later rejected by the Abbott and Turnbull governments. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously argued that accepting New Zealand’s offer would weaken national security, pushing for a “lifetime ban” to prevent refugees using New Zealand resettlement as a backdoor to gain entry to Australia (a suggestion Manus Island detainee and journalist Behrouz Boochani has called “stupid”).

BACKBENCH SUPER REVOLT

Several Coalition backbenchers are urging treasurer Josh Frydenberg to ditch the superannuation guarantee ­increase ($), calling it unfair and inefficient, The Australian reports. The government is preparing to launch a ­­­far­-reaching review, with a mind to increase the guarantee from 9.5% to 12%.

Andrew Hastie, Jason Falinski, Amanda Stoker, and Gerard Rennick all oppose the increase, with some even advocating decreasing it for low-income workers. Hastie told The Australian that he would prefer more people retired owning their homes. “I’d rather have people have more of their own money to pay down their existing debt such as their mortgage and ease the cost of living now,” he said.

THE COMMENTARIAT

The Robbins Island wind farm debate – Bob Brown (The Saturday Paper): “Labor’s Rebecca White and Anthony Albanese followed the right-wing in accusing me of hypocrisy. Breathlessly, Guy Barnett said it was “breathtaking hypocrisy”. It is true that I have advocated renewable energy for years and there are more than 80 wind farms in Australia, with two more under way in Tasmania. None of the 80 was built without any social or environmental cost. All are part of the world’s dire need to replace burning fossil fuels with renewable energy in our era of climate emergency. Nevertheless, it seems to me that Robbins Island is on the wrong side of the ledger and I look forward to independent studies of all its costs and benefits.”

Labor must lead the fight to increase Newstart. Otherwise, what’s the point of it? – Greg Jericho (The Guardian): “People on Newstart live in poverty. So it really is odd that the ALP are not going full-throated on this issue. Now sure, we are three years from another election and it is rather idiotic to suggest the ALP should have its policies all outlined. But a continuation of the policy to raise Newstart is a pretty easy one to keep and it is an argument that is absolutely there to be made. And yet they seem stymied by their usual hatred of the Greens.”

Sort out fuzzy referendum rules before next vote ($) – George Williams (The Australian): “Australia is not ready to hold a referendum. The rules are in a poor state and are not fit for the coming vote. Getting the rules right is essential to a fair process, and to ensuring that people accept the result. As Brexit shows, a ­poorly constructed referendum can fuel community anger and division, and even feed long-term ­political instability.”

Canberra

Federal parliament will return for a two-week sitting period.

Melbourne

The National Suicide Prevention Conference will be held, with former PM and Beyond Blue chair Julia Gillard to address the conference.

The Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System will hold public hearings exploring suicide prevention.

Professor Timothy Denison will give the 2019 Graeme Clark Oration, on the subject “Towards an Electronic Prescription?” exploring interfacing electrical and biological circuits for the treatment of disease.

The 2019 Graeme Clark Oration Women in STEMM Lunch will hold a panel, featuring Dr Michelle Perugini ; Professor Mimi Tang ; Dr Tracey Brown ; and moderator Anette Hicks .

A trial will begin for Eathan Cruse , suing the state for police brutality during a 2015 counter-terror raid .

Sydney

Former NSW Labor ministers Ian Macdonald and Eddie Obeid will go on trial, accused of conspiring for Macdonald to grant a coal mining exploration licence for Obeid family land between 2007 and 2009.

The Australian Clean Energy Summit will explore “Energy Policy for a Renewable Future”, as speakers Dr Alan Finkel, Rachel Watson (CEO Pacific Hydro), Matthew Kean (Minister for Energy and Environment), Robyn Denholm (Tesla), and Kane Thornton (Clean Energy Council) discuss the void in Australia’s energy policy.

Hepatitis NSW will launch Hepatitis Awareness Week 2019, with keynote speaker Dr Kerry Chant , Deputy Secretary of Population and Public Health in the Ministry of Health.

UNSW Law will host a public seminar on “crimmigration,” recognising the growing convergence of criminal law and immigration law.

Hobart

The CSIRO will host an ON Innovation Information Session, explaining how researchers can increase their chance of having real world impact with their research.

Bowen

Defence personnel from Australia, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom will be conducting a training activity as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

Adelaide