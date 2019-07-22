Victorian Youth Parliament 2019 (Image: Afiqah Rozali)

Imagine this.

Robust debate around drug harm minimisation initiatives. Proposals for health education that's inclusive of all sexualities. Discussion of essential environmental reforms and new ideas for ways to make women feel safe on public transport. Our people and our planet's wellbeing prioritised over votes or elections. No political parties. Just a debate of ideas. No spin. No soundbites.