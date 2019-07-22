Australian Ninja Warrior is proving to be a ratings winner for Nine, while House Rules on Seven also continues going strong.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine’s night with Australian Ninja Warrior finding more viewers and averaging 1.41 million, one of its best so far. Seven’s House Rules also found new viewers, pulling in 1.27 million which was among the best this season. Masterchef Australia on Ten was again squeezed though -- 864,000 for the third-last episode and 747,000 for the Masterclass.

Insiders on Sunday morning pulled in 531,000 for the second Sunday in a row -- another solid performance post the election and Barry Cassidy.