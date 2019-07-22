Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party seem hell-bent on keeping Newstart payments at an unlivable standard. But it's not just the Coalition holding payments back.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

This morning, Greens Senator Rachel Siewert introduced a private member’s bill to increase Newstart and Youth Allowance by $75 a week. It is Siewert's fifth attempt to raise the rate over the course of her 14 years in parliament.

Given Scott Morrison laughed the issue off last week, Siewert’s chances of success are slim to none. The likely bipartisan rejection is particularly galling when, in the 25 years since John Howard first froze the payment, people on Newstart ($275 per week) experience conditions far below poverty-level ($433 a week) while enduring brand new punitive measures like Centrelink "robodebt", ParentsNext and cashless welfare cards.