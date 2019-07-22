Last Friday, just as New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was about to meet Scott Morrison to discuss what Ardern described as the “corrosive effect” of Australia’s deportation laws upon New Zealanders, Channel Nine’s Today let Peter Dutton wheel out his favourite talking point.
Where we have Australian citizens who are falling victim in certain circumstances where people are sexually offending against children, for example, we have had a big push to try to deport those paedophiles and people who have committed those crimes.
