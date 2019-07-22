How are millennials supposed to keep believing in hard work and 'food dreams' when those with real power keep cooking the books?

Former MasterChef contestants (Image: Network Ten)

My high school’s motto was "strive for the highest". Most teachers preached that the only impediment to success was a failure to tuck one’s shirt in and apply oneself rigorously.

It was in VCE Literature where I first encountered a contrary narrative. Author Arthur Miller depicted characters deludedly wedded to the "American dream", certain that if only they worked hard and innovated, prosperity lay just around the corner. Vindicated were those who spotted the con; those who saw that just as the cat almost clutches the ball of string, the owner pulls it beyond its grasp.