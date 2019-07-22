My high school’s motto was "strive for the highest". Most teachers preached that the only impediment to success was a failure to tuck one’s shirt in and apply oneself rigorously.
It was in VCE Literature where I first encountered a contrary narrative. Author Arthur Miller depicted characters deludedly wedded to the "American dream", certain that if only they worked hard and innovated, prosperity lay just around the corner. Vindicated were those who spotted the con; those who saw that just as the cat almost clutches the ball of string, the owner pulls it beyond its grasp.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.