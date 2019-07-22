Mack Horton refusing to share a podium with Sun Yang is just the latest in a long string of controversies for the Chinese swimmer.

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

He may have won silver, but he stands shorter than everyone. Australian swimmer Mack Horton has once again snubbed Chinese rival Sun Yang, refusing to share a podium with the accused drug cheat at the opening night of the FINA World Championships in South Korea.

The pair’s relationship goes back years and is peppered with feuds -- some petty, and some substantial. Sun is accused of splashing water in Horton’s face ahead of a race at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Horton called Sun a drug cheat; Sun has accused Horton of disrespecting China.