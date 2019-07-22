Having learnt nothing from the Iraq debacle, the Australian media is now urging our involvement in another military intervention in the Middle East.

This time it's different, apparently. Another aggressive Republican president, another confected case for military action against an Islamic country, another demand for Australia to be a "good international citizen" and join a military taskforce to preserve international rules. This time the target is Iran.

"Brazen Iranian tanker piracy in the Strait of Hormuz underlines the need for international action to ensure freedom of navigation in the world’s most important oil supply passageway," The Australian insisted today, oblivious to the News Corp role in cheering on the greatest strategic blunder of the recent decades, the Iraq War.