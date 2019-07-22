The Australian government has for years tried to delay or block Australian citizens from returning from overseas war zones. Crikey looks at the legal hurdles still standing in the way.

(Image: AAP/SAM MOOY)

With the return of parliament, the government is making yet another push for laws preventing Australian citizens with terrorist links from returning to Australia from war zones. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is planning to push the Counter Terrorism (Temporary Exclusion Orders) Bill 2019 through both houses of parliament this week.

Haven't we been here before?

The topic of what to do with foreign fighters attempting to return to Australia was a long-term preoccupation of former prime minister Tony Abbott following the spread of ISIS across Iraq and Syria in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, he moved to strip Australian citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship, saying that the rising threat of foreign fighters “requires a modern form of banishment”.