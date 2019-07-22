George Calombaris' offences are a direct affront to the food industry that both he and MasterChef purport to support and glorify. Network Ten must make a stand.

MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris. (Image: Network Ten)

Australian commercial TV is a traditionally ethics-free zone, a place where money talks louder than morality.

Despite this grand tradition, disgraced celebrity chef George Calombaris should surely be sacked from MasterChef Australia. Calombaris has confessed to ripping off more than 500 workers to the tune of $7.8 million in his restaurant empire. His offences are a direct affront to the food industry that Calombaris personally, and MasterChef commercially, purport to support and glorify.