This is a story about how Foster's went from Australian icon to an orphan in the balance sheet of the world's biggest brewer in just nine years -- the one asset a desperate giant could see to relieve pressure from bankers nervous about a US$1 billion debt pile.
Foster's is as Australian as football (AFL, that is), meat pies, and Holden cars -- but since the days of John Elliott as its boss in the 1980s, it has been an asset that has been milked, abused, sold and shuffled.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.