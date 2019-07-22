We all know cash is on the decline in society, but a society without cash is a dangerous thing indeed.

(Image: Getty/CraigRJD)

The Melbourne bar, like most Melbourne bars, was accessed by a secret laneway with the door hidden behind a dumpster; and, like most Melbourne bars, it was done in a style combining Tiki retro and a nostalgic revival of Ceausescu’s Romania.

"We don’t take cash," said the owner, after I proffered a note for the Norfolk Island gins we'd drunk out of watering cans.