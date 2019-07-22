As the line between fact and fiction continues to blur, the integrity of journalism is rapidly falling away.

(Image: Unsplash/Jason Rosewell)

Op-eds -- opinion pieces that took their name from being published on the opposite page to a newspaper’s editorial -- were designed for pluralism and diversity. Now, they’re another tool in the culture wars waged by the right.

This is fundamentally hurting the journalism such pieces were designed to enrich. An atomised media, where each story stands alone to be discovered through social media or search, fractures the once clearly understood distinction between news and opinion -- and trust in journalism is undermined as a result.