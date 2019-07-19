The labour market is starting to catch up with the rest of the economy, as yesterday's jobs data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.
The June employment numbers were still good -- there's decent jobs growth and participation is continuing at very strong levels. But it's clear that strong growth of the kind that got unemployment briefly down to 4.9% last year has vanished and we may be set for period of rising unemployment -- vindicating the Reserve Bank's decision to cut interest rates to new lows.
