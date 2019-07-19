Australia has a history of Indigenous innovation dating back millennia, much of which has been kept from the history books by institutionalised racism. Now, some are trying to change that.

Indigenous inventor David Unaipon seen on the $50 note. (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Indigenous Australians are the oldest civilisation in the world, here since the earliest humans left Africa to traverse and settle across the globe. They arrived in a single, epic migration, which took advanced planning. More than 1000 people made the treacherous journey, island-hopping from south-east Asia to arrive in northern Australia.

Spiritual teachings say Indigenous people “have always been here since the beginning of the dreamings”. DNA tests and carbon dating suggest this equates to around 65,000 years of history, culture and innovation, passed down through generations.