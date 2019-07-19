Ten's screening of documentary The Final Quarter was a sobering reminder of the way that sports media operates in Australia.

(Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

The Final Quarter, a documentary about the miserable way Adam Goodes was treated by AFL fans and the media, garnered 589,000 viewers on Ten last night, beating Seven’s The Front Bar (585,000).

The discussion after The Final Quarter, hosted by The Project’s Waleed Ali, got 393,000 — an intelligent discussion on the issues raised in the film. Should AFL-happy Nine or Seven have broadcast the documentary? Foxtel/Fox Sports and Sky News wouldn’t have had the guts to show it — too many ghosts and reminders. Seven should have bought and broadcast it, if only to prove its independence from the AFL.