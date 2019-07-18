LABOR TO BECOME OPPOSITION PARTY
A number of Labor MPs are pushing for the party to return to more ambitious policy proposals, arguing that “the nation will have to do something” about franking credits, The Age/SMH report. Several opposition members, including Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Moreton MP Graham Perrett, are publicly warning Anthony Albanese not to abandon Labor’s crackdown on the “unsustainable” cash handouts, arguing the policy should be modified instead of dumped.
It follows a Guardian report that members are urging the party to “show some guts” on Newstart, with Macarthur MP Mike Freelander proposing the payments be lifted from $275 to $400 a week, joining a chorus of voices calling for an increase to Newstart. The New Daily reports that the largest single group of Australians on Newstart are over-55s, defying stereoptypes of “dole bludgers” and “job snobs”.
The Australian Energy Market Commission will today unveil a draft decision to introduce a demand response mechanism in the east coast electricity market, allowing the country’s biggest electricity users to get paid for reducing power demand during peak times.
The scheme, first proposed almost two decades ago, is predicted to cut electricity costs for everyone and ease the load on the grid, with AEMC chairman John Piece, saying “taking demand pressure off the power system is a substitute for generation and helps tackle rising wholesale prices at peak times”. The plan, scheduled to start in July 2022, will be subject to further rounds of public feedback, but has already been welcomed by consumer advocates, as well as state and federal governments.
A super battle is set to begin, with industry super lobbying hard against a key banking royal commission recommendation that workers be attached to a super fund for life.
The Age/SMH report that industry super is lobbying instead for an auto-rollover model, where savings are automatically transferred to a new fund each time a worker starts a new job, unless they opt to stay with their existing one. Industry super plans to release a report from KPMG finding that workers could be up to $189,000 better off by the time they retire under the auto-rollover proposal. Retail funds are reportedly backing the fund-for-life model, while Assistant Minister for Superannuation and Financial Services Jane Hume says all the recommendations have been accepted.
I’m aiming to go no longer than another 12 years
Bob Katter
The independent MP tells Nine’s Today that he won’t complete more than another four terms.
Why I sued Malcolm Roberts (and won)
“The news is out: I sued One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts under the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act and I had a bit of a win. I won $6000 and court costs. Though it will be nice for me and my wife to get an electric bike each, the money was not really the point. The most important thing was successfully using the act and winning.”
How to skirt around a political donation ban
“Where there’s a law, there’s a loophole — at least, that’s the way it seems when it comes to skirting around political donation bans. In a massive middle-finger to Queensland’s recent ban on donations from property developers, the LNP has created a ‘diamond membership package’. Property developers can pay to sip on cocktails and schmooze with politicians, without it counting as a donation. And it’s not uncommon. Parties are switching to subscription and membership models where donors pay an annual fee for a number of events, which don’t need to be disclosed as donations under federal law. As states and territories create laws left, right and centre to try to crush donor influence, parties and donors keep developing ways to get around them and keep the money pouring in.”
You want a financial services culture review? Start with the Liberal Party.
“For all that the government may want us to focus on the failings of APRA today, there’s an elephant in the room: the Liberal Party’s long-term determination to act as agents of the major financial institutions. Having received several million dollars in donations from the financial services industry over the last decade, the Liberals did everything they could to protect it — opposing FOFA, trying to repeal FOFA, severely cutting ASIC’s budget, resisting a royal commission.”
Is the RBA selling out its independence? – John Hewson (The Age/SMH): “It makes you wonder, doesn’t it, as to what was happening here in Australia when, as an early post-election stunt, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ‘visited’ the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, just as he was about to lower the cash rate. This was then followed by a two-hour meeting between Frydenberg and Lowe, which resulted in the governor suddenly softening his recent positions that had called for more infrastructure spending to support our growth, to now claiming that he agreed ‘100 per cent with the Treasurer that the Australian economy is growing’ and that our economic fundamentals are ‘strong’. Really?”
The idea of producing nuclear energy in Australia before 2040 is absurd – John Quiggin (The Guardian): “It would be a heroic endeavour to get construction started on a nuclear plant even by 2030. Getting it finished and generating electricity by 2040 is virtually impossible. Fortunately, there are alternatives, though the Industry Super report dismisses them. The combination of solar photovoltaics and battery storage is already cheaper than new coal-fired power. As a backup, Australia has huge potential for storage using pumped hydroelectricity. We don’t need to call on the phantom of nuclear power to secure a reliable, carbon-free electricity supply for the future.”
NAPLAN already passes our tests ($) – Julian Leeser (The Australian): “NAPLAN is not something that students relish. But testing people against standards is not just a part of the education system, it is a part of life. And regular standardised testing is important practice for the critical Year 12 exams ahead. If we lose NAPLAN we lose a rich source of information that parents, policymakers and many teachers are grateful for. I have seen principals in my electorate talk through the NAPLAN data with parents and carers to help explain how new programs or initiatives can help address shortcomings that the data reveals. No one is suggesting that NAPLAN should not be reviewed but a genuine review rather than a political review of NAPLAN — one guided by a desire to improve rather than replace it — should be undertaken.”
6 thoughts on “Labor MPs push for opposition on franking credits, Newstart”
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 7:30 am
”the largest single group of Australians on Newstart are over-55s, ”
Retrenched, redundant, too expensive and too qualified to be employed and, thanks to Labor, on Newstart until 67 years old, 70 if the Coalition get their way.
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 7:40 am
AEMC? Another industry led quango. As with the AEMO, AER etc.
”This reporter had not been barred from attending a public meeting in two decades of journalism but it finally happened. Michael West reports on the sneaky push to exempt a Chinese-owned tax avoider from the National Gas Rules and foist a $2.7 billion cost onto Australian gas customers while opening up vast new tracts of land for fracking.
I went along to attend a public hearing at the Australian Energy Markets Commission AEMC) in Castlereagh St Sydney last week and was stopped from going up in the lift by an AEMC executive manning the lobby.”
https://www.michaelwest.com.au/gas-deal-a-massive-transfer-of-wealth-from-gas-customers-to-china-and-singapore/
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 7:45 am
AEMC commissioners (L-R): Charles Popple, Allison Warburton, John Pierce, Michelle Shepherd. All four worked in the energy sector.
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 8:13 am
The AEMC industry stacked quango are pushing for their mates ”to get paid for reducing power demand during peak times.”
West: “As the national body which sets the rules for energy markets in this country, the AEMC is, more than any other single institution, responsible for the rampant rise in energy prices – both gas and electricity ”
[Bruce] Robertson, who attended the public hearing at the Australian Energy Markets Commission AEMC in Castlereagh St Sydney, said at the meeting when fronting Chairman John Price and his three fellow industry stooge commissioners.:
“I’m here today for one reason and one reason alone and that is because the AEMC is not doing its job.
“Now, why is the AEMC not doing its job? Well, the marker of your job obviously is price and if we look at the current spot price (for gas) in Sydney it’s over 60 per cent higher than the theoretical price that the ACCC says we should be paying.”…. May 2019.
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 8:18 am
The AEMC are an arm of the now mostly foreign owned price gouging energy industry.
Taxpayers and gas customers are footing the bill already.
”At $2.7 billion in extra costs – thanks to AEMC’s exemption – the pipeline would cost “two times what a reasonable price would be”.
“What the AEMC is presiding over is a massive wealth transfer from the people of Australia, the gas consumers in Australia, to the government of Singapore and the government of China. This wealth transfer amounts to $2.7 billion, just over that, over the life of the 15-year project, if the project is expanded to the levels that Jemena expects.”
According to its own financial statements, Jemena is now under investigation by the Australian Taxation Office for tax avoidance, debt loading which funnels the profits from its monopolies out of this country to foreign shareholders via interest on highly priced loans.
A done deal?
Following Bruce Robertson, environmental lawyer David Barnden gave evidence, questioning how the AEMC could make an important public interest decision devoid of contemplating climate change. Barnden also brought up the Tax Office investigation of Jemena”.
https://www.michaelwest.com.au/gas-deal-a-massive-transfer-of-wealth-from-gas-customers-to-china-and-singapore/
With the least diverse media in the first world, Australia is being raped repeatedly by this lot to whom the Coalition have sold off our vital and strategic energy assets, and few know about it. But they do know about the mythical threat to so called religious freedoms
1984AUSJuly 18, 2019 at 8:19 am
Jemena’s major shareholders are communist party owned State Grid Corporation of China and Singapore Power. Its directors include Federal Liberal Party President and influential former premier of NSW Nick Griener.