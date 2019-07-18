Wouldn't it be great if the whole problem of wage stagnation could be explained away as no big deal? As though the flat or in some cases negative real wages growth of recent years was merely a passing phase, not evidence that something had gone structurally wrong in neoliberalism?
Are lazy workers to blame for their stagnant wages?
According to Treasury, wage stagnation has nothing to do with the government — workers just need to go and find businesses that pay higher wages.
