This year's Helpmann Awards controversially snubbed blockbuster theatre production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. But is that such a bad thing?

(Image: Manuel Harlan)

There was no shortage of headlines about the Helpmann Awards this week. The awards “show theatre is winning the diversity race in Australian entertainment”; they show the dominance of Sydney’s Belvoir St Theatre as it "took home 13 of the 43 accolades"; and they "snubbed" Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a "shock result".

The latter point is the one that really dominated debate. Cursed Child has garnered glowing reviews, full houses and audiences from all over the globe. The producers will be proud of their one award for lighting design, but may be forgiven for wondering what exactly they have to do to bag a few more.