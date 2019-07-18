Horse riding, puppetry and prosthetic feet for the beach: these are all things that can be claimed under the government’s National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Recently, one more was added to the list for a woman with multiple sclerosis: sex therapy.
The ruling was made by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) and resulted in both an outpouring of support and cynicism. While the ABC wrote the ruling was a “‘precedent-setting’ case,” The Daily Telegraph tweeted that taxpayers would have to foot the $10,000 bill for “a lesbian woman with a disability” to be provided with “a ‘sexual release’”.
Join the conversation
