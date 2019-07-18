Malcolm Turnbull was in his office when Christopher Pyne came through the door.
"I think Cormann's gone over," Pyne said.
Keen to get to the bottom of the leadership coup that topped Malcolm Turnbull but can't be bothered reading a whole book? Well now you don't have to!
Malcolm Turnbull was in his office when Christopher Pyne came through the door.
"I think Cormann's gone over," Pyne said.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.