The Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas has awarded handouts to some of the richest media organisations in the country, including The Australian and AFR. It raises the question: what do they need the money for?

Well this is a bit rich: there’s the country’s two leading business and political dailies -- The Australian and The Australian Financial Review -- with their hands out, looking for "charity" from the country’s newest media funding group.

Both papers (plus The Guardian and the ABC) were among the 17 groups given grants from Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas, an institute started by Sydney-based billionaire and gallerist Neilson, which "[champions] quality journalism and storytelling in Australia and around the world".