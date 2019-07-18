Well this is a bit rich: there’s the country’s two leading business and political dailies -- The Australian and The Australian Financial Review -- with their hands out, looking for "charity" from the country’s newest media funding group.
Both papers (plus The Guardian and the ABC) were among the 17 groups given grants from Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas, an institute started by Sydney-based billionaire and gallerist Neilson, which "[champions] quality journalism and storytelling in Australia and around the world".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.