A slow night allowed Seven's news hour to again dominate Nine, but the margin could shrink in an instant.

(Image: Seven News)

Wednesday night and Seven’s turn to star. House Rules was on leave until Sunday evening, as were the Australian Ninja Warrior mob over on Nine. That hurt Nine more as its news was again given a flogging by Seven. In fact, Seven News won Sydney and Melbourne, lost Brisbane and won everywhere else bar northern NSW for a comprehensive victory.

Those big wins are keeping Seven competitive every night and winning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights (helped by the AFL at the moment). Without that margin Seven would be competing with Ten for second place on the night.