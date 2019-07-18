MasterChef tragic that I am, it was from Wednesday night’s show that I learned about the closure of celebrity chef George Calombaris’ feted Press Club restaurant in Melbourne. George had invited the contestants into his kitchen to prepare its last ever dinner, for very special guests: his restaurant staff.
The Press Club was, George said, "a place seriously close to my heart… a place with total Aussie heart". But, "like all good things in life, chapters need to come to an end".
