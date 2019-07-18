Have you heard about flygskam? It’s the hottest new thing out of Scandinavia. And it’s here to make you feel extremely bad. Flygskam is a Swedish word that translates to “flight-shame”. It describes the feeling of being aware of the environmental damage caused by plane travel.
This is something we all know these days: plane travel is unquestionably terrible in terms of its carbon emissions. A few hours in seat 32F create more kilograms of carbon than heating your house or driving your car would create in months.
