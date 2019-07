Crikey looks at the many hurdles Adani still has to clear in order to get its mine up and running.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow. (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

After a tumultuous nine years of legal, environmental and political fights, Australia’s largest ever coal mine finally began construction in late June.

But far from being a done deal, Adani still has to win multiple fights on multiple fronts. This week, the company made headlines literally every single day -- and never for the right reasons.