In October this year, a two-decade-old ministerial decision that creates regulatory distinctions between television and online streaming is set to expire. Back in 2000, Howard government communications minister Richard Alston made a determination that content streamed online was not a broadcast for the purposes of the Broadcasting Services Act. Now, the Morrison government has begun a review into the determination.
Is the Morrison government going to rewrite streaming laws?
With Howard-era streaming regulation on the chopping block, experts are asking how the government will settle archaic broadcasting laws that have allowed Netflix to thrive.
