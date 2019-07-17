A new report shows the private healthcare system may be on its last legs. Good.

According to a recent report, the private healthcare system’s death knell has been rung by the low participation of young people. Good. Why would we sign up? I, for one, welcome its demise.

The year I turned 30 I received two letters from the government: a robodebt and another letter stating that I had until July 1, following my 31st birthday, to buy private health insurance in order to secure lower premiums for life.