Australian Ninja Warrior is leading the pack, though that's not saying much.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Another cold Tuesday night. Viewers are suffering withdrawal pains from no tennis and cricket. In short, a boring night.

The ninjas with 1.22 million led the way for Nine, House Rules with 970,000 and MasterChef Australia with 867,000 were left behind. But Seven’s 6pm News beat Nine/NBN’s offering by 536,000 -- 1.70 million to 1.17 million. Seven won Sydney and Brisbane on the east coast and lost Melbourne narrowly. That remains Nine’s biggest problem as we head off into the back half of the ratings year. In the regions it was the usual suspects -- Seven’s 6pm News on 597,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 542,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 388,000, Home and Away 384,000 and Australian Ninja Warriors on 361,000