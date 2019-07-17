States are trying to bring the hammer down on political donations, but lax federal laws are giving donors easily exploitable loopholes.

Former Labor senator Sam Dastyari

Where there’s a law, there’s a loophole -- at least, that’s the way it seems when it comes to skirting around political donation bans.

In a massive middle-finger to Queensland’s recent ban on donations from property developers, the LNP has created a “diamond membership package”. Property developers can pay to sip on cocktails and schmooze with politicians, without it counting as a donation.