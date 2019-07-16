Even if you put aside basic cultural and spiritual respect, a look at the raw legal fact will tell you Uluru is as much public land as Pauline Hanson’s house is public land.

"Please don’t climb." The sign at the base of Uluru delivers a simple, dignified request from the Anangu people -- the traditional owners of the rock and surrounding country.

But still, hundreds of people a day are clambering cheek-to-butt up the side of Uluru, expressing their insistence of the right to do whatever they please before climbing is finally banned on October 26 this year.