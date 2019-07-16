From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…
Unsolicited advice. Former senator David Leyonhjelm has dished out unsolicited contraceptive advice to a traveller's unsuspecting family.
Young travellers may want to steer clear of Sydney for a while, if David Leyonhjelm's tweets are anything to go by.
Did the anti-Adani convoy backfire?
Bob Brown's anti-Adani convoy has been derided by conservatives for alienating the very voters it was supposed to draw in. But Brown isn't so sure.
Lee Rhiannon’s overthrow and the future of the Greens’ hard-left quasi-faction
Crikey speaks exclusively to outgoing Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon about her legacy, and where she's heading next.
Why the High Court shut down Tassie’s anti-protest laws in Bob Brown case
The High Court has given judgment in Bob Brown’s case against Tasmanian anti-protest laws, and found the laws invalid on the basis they infringe the implied constitutional freedom of political communication.
