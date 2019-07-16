It's time for think tanks like Per Capita to get some brains, and step back from the ideological failure that's led us here.

"Per Capita invites you to lunch with Alastair Campbell..."

Oh thank you gods of the copybook headings. Just when it looked like I had no pretext for one more go around on Labor and the 2019 election, the group at the heart of the intellectual failure underpinning Labor’s recent loss is bringing out Tony Blair’s old press secretary -- a man who was expelled from Labour after he publicly announced he had voted Liberal Democrat in the recent European Parliament elections.