Why did an ordinary citizen take a One Nation senator to court over his breach of Section 44? To prove that no politician is above the law.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The news is out: I sued One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts under the Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualifications) Act and I had a bit of a win. I won $6000 and court costs. Though it will be nice for me and my wife to get an electric bike each, the money was not really the point. The most important thing was being the first to successfully use the act and win.

A lot of people have asked me why I bothered, and the answer is pretty simple: Peta Credlin. In 2013 I asked Tony Abbott, our then newly-elected prime minister, to show his renunciation of British citizenship papers. He refused to answer my letters so I contacted his parliamentary office and suggested to his chief of staff that a freedom of information request could get things moving.