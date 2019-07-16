We've all been there. Stuck at an airport waiting for a flight that won't turn up, wandering around the food court for the tenth time.
Yesterday, an outage affecting Australian Border Force terminals sparked delays across international airports as workers switched into manual mode. E-gates across the country were hit around 6am, although hour-long delays suggest Sydney Airport, already recovering from damaging winds and a fire, got the worst of it. Furious holidaymakers were stranded for hours.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.