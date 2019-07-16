Yesterday's Border Force e-gate meltdown shows how one tech failure can hold up thousands at airports. But it's not even close to the most common reason flights are delayed around the country.

We've all been there. Stuck at an airport waiting for a flight that won't turn up, wandering around the food court for the tenth time.

Yesterday, an outage affecting Australian Border Force terminals sparked delays across international airports as workers switched into manual mode. E-gates across the country were hit around 6am, although hour-long delays suggest Sydney Airport, already recovering from damaging winds and a fire, got the worst of it. Furious holidaymakers were stranded for hours.