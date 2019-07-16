Every morning before 7am I have a set routine. I push my headphones in ready for Fran Kelly while I start trawling through various news apps on my phone.
The drill has a certain comfort to it. As an online news editor you become inured to news about the worst of humanity. Over the months, I’ve trained my eyes to filter out stories that are beyond Crikey‘s remit, at least until later in the day. Still, it was an eye-peeling, gut-twisting moment when I saw this headline on the ABC homepage on Monday morning.
Trump had tweeted about four unnamed but identifiable congresswomen. He said they:
… originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.
Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how … it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!
Of course nobody by now could claim to be surprised that Trump holds such, well, Hanson-like views. From his early claims that Obama was secretly foreign born, to the Muslim travel ban to a description of white nationalist rioters as “some very fine people“, there’s no doubt Trump has slid well past dog-whistling into active rallying.
As Charles M. Blow wrote for The New York Times:
White people and whiteness are the center of the Trump presidency. His primary concern is to defend, protect and promote it. All that threatens it must be attacked and assaulted. Trump is bringing the force of the American presidency to the rescue of white supremacy.
Many are calling this a “new low” for the president which is debatable. When does rhetoric fall off a scale of normality? But what is true (and often repeated) is Trump’s ability to reign in the manner of a schoolyard bully. Everyone from Bernie Sanders to a former US envoy to Ireland have labelled him as such. It’s what gives him CGI-level visibility. It’s what made my eyes peel and my gut slither on the bus to work.
So what do you do about a schoolyard taunt? Especially one as unspeakably stupid and evil as “go back to where you came from”. The truth about some bullies is that they respond to shame. Some bullies including Trump can respect the chaos of the playground where a well-timed quip can play in the favour of the victim. Nancy Pelosi for example seems to have some power over the president, in part due to her ongoing gender-based comments.
This power of the quip was not something I consciously had when comments like “you flew here, I grew here” were bandied about in my suburban primary school in the early-mid 1990s. In fact, I only recently had this crystallised by talking to a father of two nine-year-old twins. One he said, had mastered the loud and witty barb. She was flourishing, the class captain. The other was shy, tongue-tied in the fact of humiliation.
Which brings us to the taunt itself. How do you encapsulate the enormity, invisibility and power of racism in a quick retort? The obvious option is truth. But it rarely works. To cry “you’re a racist” has never really been understood in the West. It doesn’t feel true for most people, especially white people, to be labelled as such even though it is patently obvious we are all products of racist world we live.
Worse, it doesn’t shut down debate the way a proper schoolyard comeback does; it creates more. There are other options for sure: but personal attacks aren’t as dignified and appeals to empathy rarely actually work.
The truth is Trump can turn us all into children in his playground and nobody is going to get the duty teacher. There’s nothing we can really say back. The game is rigged.
In the case of this particular news cycle, Democratic rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her three allies have implicitly understood that. They are focusing on policy, taking the high road.
“Do not take the bait,” said one, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. “This is simply a disruption and a distraction from the callous, chaotic and corrupt culture of this administration.”
But others are asking for more on their behalf, especially from Republicans who have condoned and explained away Trump’s behaviour. Republican Senator Mitt Romney could only go so far as to call the comments “disunifying” and “destructive”.
There are calls too for the media to name this for what it is. Far too many outlets have danced around the epithet “racist” for too long. In reporting Trump’s tweets The New York Times went with “well-worn racist trope“. NBC tried “denounced as racist” Axios softened the blow with “nativist“. What the hell does nativist even mean? Imagine if the news reporting used words people actually understood. Words that stuck.
They might not mean much to the bully, but at least everyone else wouldn’t be off the hook.
7 thoughts on “The schoolyard power of Donald Trump’s latest racist attack”
Richard ShorttJuly 16, 2019 at 2:18 pm
Be Best…
Been AroundJuly 16, 2019 at 2:41 pm
It is interesting that the imprudent immediacy of Twitter at least provides a real-time and unfiltered lens on what a monumental fuckwit Trump is.
klewsoJuly 16, 2019 at 3:19 pm
What can we do about it….. Now where were we…..? Oh yes, celebrating, along with that large lump of our mind-dead media, Schemo being asked to eat with this buffoon, in the Shitehouse.
What does he have to do, how many times does he have to do it, before he’s treated as the over-grown ’15 year-old with Daddy issues’ he is, by our media – before they’ll start looking behind him at what he’s trying to cover up/distract attention from?
To treat him as the sick joke – totally devoid of gravitas – he is.
1984AUSJuly 16, 2019 at 3:33 pm
This from a man who was endorsed by the KKK, whose father was convicted of racist business dealings.
Who is the offspring of immigrants.
Donald Trump’s Grandfather Made His Fortune Selling Booze to Miners
The Trump dynasty was founded on the goodtime girls of the Klondike Gold Rush
Donald Trump’s campaign Web site states,
“Donald J. Trump is the very definition of the American success story, continually setting the standards of excellence.”
Folk icon Woody Guthrie, who from 1950 was a tenant in one of Fred Trump’s apartment complexes in Brooklyn, criticized Trump as a landlord, penning lyrics which accused him of stirring up racial hate “in the bloodpot of human hearts”.
In 1973, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed a civil rights suit against the Trump organization charging that it refused to rent to black people.
The Urban League had sent black and white testers to apply for apartments in Trump-owned complexes; the whites got the apartments, the blacks did not. According to court records, four superintendents or rental agents reported that applications sent to the central office for acceptance or rejection were coded by race.
A 1979 Village Voice article quoted a rental agent who said Trump instructed him not to rent to black people and to encourage existing black tenants to leave.
http://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/10/donald-trump-scandals/474726/
Judy Hardy-HoldenJuly 16, 2019 at 3:35 pm
The trouble is Trump is right and for once I agree with him. Read that again, “…from countries whose governments are complete and utter catastrophes…the worst, the most corrupt and inept…”.
Those women don’t have to go anywhere…they’re there!
1984AUSJuly 16, 2019 at 3:40 pm
Schools, yards and Trump? Lots of form.
In 2005, the Trump announced an eponymous “university” to teach his real-estate development secrets. Students ponied up as much as $35,000—some after being suckered in by slick free “seminars”—to learn how to get rich.
One ad promised they would “learn from Donald Trump’s handpicked instructors, and that participants would have access to Trump’s real estate ‘secrets.’” In fact, Trump had little to do with the curriculum or the instructors. Many of the “students” have since complained that Trump U. was a scam.
At one time, it had some prestigious instructors, but over time the “faculty” became a motley bunch of misfits. (It was also never really a “university” by any definition, and it changed its name to the “Trump Entrepreneur Initiative,” because as it happened, the school was violating New York law by operating without an educational license.)
The school shut down in 2010, but the litigation continues. New York is suing Trump, alleging the Trump U. bilked students out of $40 million.
He’s also the subject of two class-action suits in California.
Above link
Anything that comes out of the mind, aka anus, of this neurosyphlitic monstrosity that the conservatives put in power via the corrupt electoral college system is nothing more than putrid excrement.
Unfortunately there are those who love wallowing in and ingesting such excrement.
Rhonda KerrJuly 16, 2019 at 4:34 pm
A beautifully written article Bhakthi Puvanenthiran. The ugly childish taunt ‘Go back to where you[r family] originally came from’. That was the taunt that started the massacres in Turkey of Greek people in the 1920’s, ethnic cleansing in the middle East after WWI, fueled the war in Bosnia, the persecution of the Jews across Europe, the murder and expulsion of the Rohinga people of Burma and many many other acts of violence and death.
These words have a bloody horrible history. What is Trump beginning with these words?