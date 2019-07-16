Seven's news programs won the night, but Nine's Australian Ninja Warrior wasn't far behind.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

A standard Monday night -- a lot of choice, so viewing was spread across all networks. Australian Ninja Warrior was what made the difference for Nine, with 7.30pm to 9.15pm averaging 1.29 million.

Seven’s House Rules pulled in 949,000 from 7.30pm to 9pm, and Ten’s Masterchef attracted 852,000 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, then it was Have You Been Paying Attention from 8.30pm with 959,000.