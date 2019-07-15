The Victorian government wants to harvest the data of its citizens en masse. But doing so would undermine the state's human rights charter and the principles it is meant to protect.

The Victorian government recently announced plans to legislate the mass surveillance of citizens. Primarily it wants to mass harvest location data on mobile phones and other connected devices such as mobile apps, GPS and in-vehicle bluetooth devices. This is the equivalent of having facial recognition technology at every intersection, outside every business and in every home.

What is it for? Victoria’s Department of Transport say it's intended to improve transport systems; the data will be used to analyse "mode of travel, purpose and time" and also measure delays. There has been no indication of secondary or possible tertiary aims, and no information of how it will work in practice.