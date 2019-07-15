There has been a disquieting number of photographs recently circulating of Prime Minister Scott Morrison coloured with purple and green disco lighting, raising an arm and praying into a microphone.
This is a familiar scene to me. The pictures bring back the gut-punch disappointment I felt when tagging along with a friend to an annual Hillsong conference. She’d described the event as a “massive concert”, but what I found was an ocean bed of teens swaying to mournful Christian-rock ballads in between lengthy lectures from 40-year-old grifters telling kids that Jesus “needs” their money.
