The Prime Minister insists he has no 'political agenda' when he speaks about his faith. But his recent appearance at church that's been accused of institutional homophobia is cause for concern.

Scott Morrison at his church in Sutherland (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

There has been a disquieting number of photographs recently circulating of Prime Minister Scott Morrison coloured with purple and green disco lighting, raising an arm and praying into a microphone.

This is a familiar scene to me. The pictures bring back the gut-punch disappointment I felt when tagging along with a friend to an annual Hillsong conference. She’d described the event as a “massive concert”, but what I found was an ocean bed of teens swaying to mournful Christian-rock ballads in between lengthy lectures from 40-year-old grifters telling kids that Jesus “needs” their money.