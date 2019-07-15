The governor of the Reserve Bank should not be used for political stunts by the government — and especially not when they want to put words in his mouth.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe (left) meets with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at 4 Treasury place in Melbourne. (Image: AAP/David Geraghty)

Why did Treasurer Josh Frydenberg feel the need to co-opt the Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe last Thursday for a photo-op to spruik the strength of the economy? Even the Financial Review wondered about it, suggesting that given both men thought the economy was so good, the RBA shouldn't have just cut interest rates twice.

Contra that AFR editorial, it's not just "progressive commentators" who have suggested that the economy is in poor shape -- unless you count the Productivity Commission amongst progressives. Or the ABS, which every quarter brings forth yet more evidence of the extent of wage stagnation. Or Lowe himself, who devoted much of a speech immediately after the election to detailing the worrying slowdown in household income growth and its damaging impact on spending.